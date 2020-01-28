Global  

'Broadcasting legend': Just a Minute host Nicholas Parsons dies aged 96

News video: Nicholas Parsons: Just a Minute host dies aged 96

Nicholas Parsons: Just a Minute host dies aged 96 00:53

 Just a Minute host Nicholas Parsons has died aged 96 after a short illness, his agent has said. The broadcaster was with his family when he died on Tuesday morning.

Broadcasting Legend Nicholas Parsons Dies, Aged 96 [Video]Broadcasting Legend Nicholas Parsons Dies, Aged 96

Interview with Nicholas Parsons at Windsor castle after he was honoured with a CBE for his lifelong work for children's charities.

Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO     Duration: 00:28Published


BBC radio host Nicholas Parsons dies

Nicholas Parsons, host of BBC Radio 4's Just a Minute, has died aged 96 after a short illness, his agent says.
BBC News

Nicholas Parsons, host of BBC’s ‘Just a Minute.’ dies at 96

LONDON (AP) — British broadcaster Nicholas Parsons, who hosted the witty, wordy radio program “Just a Minute” for more than 50 years, has died at the age...
Seattle Times Also reported by •ReutersReuters IndiaDaily Record

And00

Andrew Taylor Just a minute was absolutely legend. Laughed my socks off! https://t.co/W9iMjStqUe 4 minutes ago

orlaeye

Orla Keegan Sad to hear this - Just a Minute was a part of my radio life. Rest in peace Nicholas Parsons. BBC News - Nicholas… https://t.co/WvRZE0oAv0 20 minutes ago

Jezmerelda

Jez Fielder RIP Nicholas Parsons. I met him in Glasgow about 20 years ago and drunkenly insisted that he sign the T-Shirt I was… https://t.co/2dOEeotTQS 29 minutes ago

revdavidnewlove

David Newlove Well that’s a shocker. Nicholas Parsons: 'Broadcasting legend' dies at 96 after short illness. Don’t think I can li… https://t.co/4QtHe8yid8 32 minutes ago

nitronut128

Coffee_Bean ג'ניפר ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @Sheilas11: .⁦@TrueQanuck11⁩ ⁦@ResignationAnon⁩ Worked at BBC, same place as Jimmy Saville and Mark Thompson (current NYTimes CEO - su… 42 minutes ago

PSLSolicitors

Probate Solicitors The end of an era...Broadcasting legend Nicholas Parsons dies aged 96 https://t.co/cy9DNU44YE 49 minutes ago

BenadineNonye

Benadine Nonye Broadcaster Nicholas Parsons has died at the age of 96 after a short illness, his agent has confirmed. Parsons had… https://t.co/PZAGR17OlS 52 minutes ago

SusannaFlood

SusannaFlood RIP Nicholas Parsons: You were an inspiration to all older people with the wit and speed of mind with which you cha… https://t.co/HR5bDAVrkN 1 hour ago

