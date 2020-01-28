'Broadcasting legend': Just a Minute host Nicholas Parsons dies aged 96

Andrew Taylor Just a minute was absolutely legend. Laughed my socks off! https://t.co/W9iMjStqUe 4 minutes ago Orla Keegan Sad to hear this - Just a Minute was a part of my radio life. Rest in peace Nicholas Parsons. BBC News - Nicholas… https://t.co/WvRZE0oAv0 20 minutes ago Jez Fielder RIP Nicholas Parsons. I met him in Glasgow about 20 years ago and drunkenly insisted that he sign the T-Shirt I was… https://t.co/2dOEeotTQS 29 minutes ago David Newlove Well that’s a shocker. Nicholas Parsons: 'Broadcasting legend' dies at 96 after short illness. Don’t think I can li… https://t.co/4QtHe8yid8 32 minutes ago Coffee_Bean ג'ניפר ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @Sheilas11: .⁦@TrueQanuck11⁩ ⁦@ResignationAnon⁩ Worked at BBC, same place as Jimmy Saville and Mark Thompson (current NYTimes CEO - su… 42 minutes ago Probate Solicitors The end of an era...Broadcasting legend Nicholas Parsons dies aged 96 https://t.co/cy9DNU44YE 49 minutes ago Benadine Nonye Broadcaster Nicholas Parsons has died at the age of 96 after a short illness, his agent has confirmed. Parsons had… https://t.co/PZAGR17OlS 52 minutes ago SusannaFlood RIP Nicholas Parsons: You were an inspiration to all older people with the wit and speed of mind with which you cha… https://t.co/HR5bDAVrkN 1 hour ago