Kashmir Press Club slams ‘deliberate’ denial of Internet access, ask Centre to abide by SC ruling

Hindu Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Kashmir Press Club slams ‘deliberate’ denial of Internet access, ask Centre to abide by SC rulingThe authorities had overlooked ‘net neutrality’ and whitelisted only 301 websites, avoiding a majority of local news websites, national and international news websites, the press club noted.
