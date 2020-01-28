Global  

U.S. recovers remains from Afghanistan plane crash, verifying identities: official

Reuters Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
The United States on Tuesday recovered the remains of individuals from a U.S. military aircraft that crashed in Afghanistan and was in the process of confirming their identities, a U.S. defense official said on Tuesday.
U.S. recovers remains from Afghanistan plane crash, verifying identities - officials

The United States on Tuesday recovered the remains of individuals from a U.S. military aircraft that crashed in Afghanistan and was in the process of confirming...
Here are the 9 victims of the Calabasas helicopter crash, including Kobe Bryant

While Los Angeles officials haven't named the victims, their identities have been confirmed through official channels or by family and friends.  
