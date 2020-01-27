New Zealand vs India, 3rd T20I Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for NZ vs IND

Global  

DNA Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
NZ vs IND Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, New Zealand vs India Dream11 Team Player List, IND Dream11 Team Player List, NZ Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips, New Zealand vs India Head to Head.
News video: India vs New Zealand | Rohit Sharma’s super over strategy after scripting win

 Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma spoke on his super over performance against New Zealand on Wednesday. Rohit cleared the boundary ropes with two sumptuous hits to bag the series for India. India won the series 3-0 against New Zealand.

India vs New Zealand | 1st ODI preview: Ground report from Hamilton [Video]India vs New Zealand | 1st ODI preview: Ground report from Hamilton

India is all set to take on New Zealand in a three-match ODI series.

Ind vs NZ | ‘Unfortunate that Rohit can’t be a part of the ODI series’: Virat Kohli [Video]Ind vs NZ | ‘Unfortunate that Rohit can’t be a part of the ODI series’: Virat Kohli

Skipper Virat Kohli addressed a presser on the upcoming ODI series as India is all set to play New Zealand in the 1st ODI on Feb 05. Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the upcoming series due to a calf..

Shardul Thakur man of the match in Wellington T20I against New Zealand, relishes India's nail-biting win

India are on a roll against New Zealand and have taken a 4-0 lead in their ongoing T20 International series against the hosts after keeping their nerves once...
Zee News Also reported by •DNA

New Zealand not worried about losses to India, confident of T20 World Cup preparations, says Tim Seifert

India have won their first two T20 Internationls of the five-match series against New Zealand but the host team wicketkeeper Tim Seifert is not too worried...
Zee News Also reported by •Hindu

