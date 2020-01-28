Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Trump impeachment trial live coverage: The president's defense begins day 3

euronews Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Trump impeachment trial live coverage: The president's defense begins day 3
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump’s Day In Court

Trump’s Day In Court 01:40

 During President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, his lawyers denied he abused his power and said the Senate should care more about looking into Joe and Hunter Biden.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump's team ramps up defense despite Bolton's claim [Video]Trump's team ramps up defense despite Bolton's claim

Donald Trump&apos;s lawyers continued their defense of the U.S. president in his impeachment trial, despite revelations by ex-national security advisor John Bolton that Trump&apos;s deal with..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:45Published

Ken Starr: This is the 'age of impeachment' [Video]Ken Starr: This is the 'age of impeachment'

Independent counsel Ken Starr on Monday as part of his defense of the president during Trump&apos;s Senate trial said impeachment has been overutilized in modern history as a political weapon.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:16Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump impeachment trial live coverage: The president's defense begins day 2 of arguments

Trump impeachment trial live coverage: The president's defense begins day 2 of arguments
euronews

Trump impeachment trial live coverage: The president's defense begins

Trump impeachment trial live coverage: The president's defense begins
euronews


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.