Junos 2020: Alessia Cara to host, perform as she leads nominations

Tuesday, 28 January 2020
The latest contenders for the Juno Awards, Canada's most prominent music honours, were unveiled in Toronto today, showcasing a roster dominated by rising young talent and first-time nominees, along with a few members of Canadian music royalty.
