Nicholas Parsons, host of BBC’s ‘Just a Minute.’ dies at 96

Seattle Times Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — British broadcaster Nicholas Parsons, who hosted the witty, wordy radio program “Just a Minute” for more than 50 years, has died at the age of 96. Parson’s agent, Jean Diamond, said he died Tuesday morning after a short illness. Parsons began his career as an actor and comedian, appearing on Arthur Haynes’ […]
