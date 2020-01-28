Global  

Trump unveils long-stalled 'Deal of the Century' for Middle East peace

Tuesday, 28 January 2020
Palestinians have branded Donald Trump's expected Middle East peace plan – dismissively, because of his real-estate roots – the "Deal of the Century."
News video: Palestinians in the Gaza Strip protest against Trump's 'deal of the century'

Palestinians in the Gaza Strip protest against Trump's 'deal of the century' 02:29

 Palestinian factions in Gaza City organised mass demonstrations as an expression of their rejection of the US administration’s Middle East peace plan, dubbed "Deal of the Century.

Plan recognizes Israeli 'sovereignty' in disputed valley: Netanyahu [Video]Plan recognizes Israeli 'sovereignty' in disputed valley: Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday at the White House, where President Donald Trump shared a new vision for an Israeli-Palestinian peace plan, said Trump's proposal recognizes the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:43

Middle East peace plan: Trump unveils 'deal of the century' [Video]Middle East peace plan: Trump unveils 'deal of the century'

Credit: FRANCE 24 English     Duration: 25:37


Trump to unveil long-stalled 'Deal of the Century' for Middle East peace

Palestinians have branded Donald Trump's expected Middle East peace plan – dismissively, because of his real-estate roots – the "Deal of the...
USATODAY.com

Benny Gantz expected to refuse Trump's invitation to White House - report

Benny Gantz expected to refuse Trump's invitation to White House - reportVice President Mike Pence said on Thursday that Trump had invited Netanyahu to present the Deal of the Century Middle East peace plan and that Netanyahu had...
Jerusalem Post

