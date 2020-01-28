Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

GOP senators to meet to discuss calling witnesses in Trump trial

euronews Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
GOP senators to meet to discuss calling witnesses in Trump trial
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: GOP Senators feel the heat after Bolton revelations

GOP Senators feel the heat after Bolton revelations 02:20

 Senate Republicans came under new pressure to allow witnesses and new documents in President Trump&apos;s impeachment trial after news that a former top aide wrote a book that undercuts Trump&apos;s versions of events in the Ukraine affair. Jonah Green reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Hunter Biden has nothing to do with the facts': Schumer [Video]'Hunter Biden has nothing to do with the facts': Schumer

U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday blasted the GOP on a proposal that is reportedly being floated by a moderate Republican to trade witnesses, which would include President..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:30Published

'Hunter Biden has nothing to do with the facts': Schumer [Video]'Hunter Biden has nothing to do with the facts': Schumer

U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday blasted the GOP on a proposal that is reportedly being floated by a moderate Republican to trade witnesses, which would include President Trump's..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:29Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Republican senator offers compromise in impeachment stalemate over witnesses

Three GOP senators have called for John Bolton to testify in President Trump’s impeachment trial amid explosive allegations from Bolton’s upcoming book. One...
CBS News Also reported by •USATODAY.comFT.comeuronews

Trump Team Reportedly Threatens Republican Senators: Vote Against Us and ‘Your Head Will Be On a Pike’

With the fight over witnesses just days away in the impeachment trial, President Donald Trump’s team is reportedly warning GOP senators: Cross us at your own...
Mediaite Also reported by •PoliticoSeattle Times

Tweets about this

Jstaskin

jstaskin RT @Jstaskin: GOP senators to meet to discuss calling witnesses in Trump trial What does Biden have to do with trumps impeachment beyond… 1 minute ago

Reporterroblang

Robert Lang WBAL RT @GeoffRBennett: NEW: GOP senators to meet to discuss calling witnesses in Trump trial https://t.co/HVWu7Mr84y 3 minutes ago

CarolK47

CarolK RT @allinwithchris: GOP senators to meet to discuss calling witnesses in Trump trial. https://t.co/ZGSSI8EutM #inners 3 minutes ago

DebraTdmbg

Debra'sHere RT @MingGao26: GOP senators to meet to consider witnesses https://t.co/t6o7Ri9n3D 6 minutes ago

wudszen

Norma Tolliver GOP senators to meet to consider witnesses https://t.co/ndQuHXVdDM WITNESSES ARE IMPORTANT TO A-N-Y CASE, WHAT IS T… https://t.co/SFjWBc4gsu 10 minutes ago

lillith6

Lillian RT @PaRock: Will this be where they bring in the pikes? https://t.co/izL5ybudvr 13 minutes ago

TheGatekeeper37

TJ Fighter4Freedom GOP senators to meet to discuss calling witnesses in Trump trial--Have the @GOP Senators gone BRAIN DEAD!? Why R th… https://t.co/mpJAS2Yria 13 minutes ago

sullivanmoseley

Sullivan Moseley PhD GOP senators to meet to consider witnesses https://t.co/8g24Zc5PIz 16 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.