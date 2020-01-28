Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

First case of coronavirus confirmed in B.C.

CBC.ca Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says a case of coronavirus has been confirmed in B.C.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS2 LA - Published < > Embed
News video: Preparations In Place At Southern California Hospitals Amid OC's First Confirmed Case Of Coronavirus

Preparations In Place At Southern California Hospitals Amid OC's First Confirmed Case Of Coronavirus 02:21

 Public health officials have received confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Saturday that a traveler to Orange County from Wuhan, China has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Joy Benedict reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

NYC To Announce Coronavirus Plan [Video]NYC To Announce Coronavirus Plan

New York City health officials were expected to announce Tuesday what the city is doing to prepare in case of a coronavirus outbreak. The Chinatown community is hoping it doesn't spread here. CBS2's..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:49Published

CDC Provides Update On Coronavirus [Video]CDC Provides Update On Coronavirus

The CDC says there are five confirmed cases of the coronavirus in this country after the disease first broke out in China. More than 100 people are being tested across 26 states, including 10 in New..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Man in Germany contracts coronavirus in one of first cases of transmission outside China

Germany has declared its first confirmed case of the coronavirus after a 33-year-old man contracted it from a colleague visiting his workplace from Shanghai, in...
Reuters Also reported by •NewsyCBS 2Sydney Morning HeraldReuters India

South Korea confims first case of coronavirus

Seoul [South Korea], Jan 20 (ANI): South Korea on Monday confirmed the first case of mysterious coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan city of China.
Sify

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.