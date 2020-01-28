Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

U.S. Senate Republicans to discuss Trump impeachment trial witnesses: NBC

Reuters Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Senate Republicans plan to meet later on Tuesday and are expected to discuss whether to call witnesses in the impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump, NBC reported, citing four unnamed Republican aides.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump’s Day In Court

Trump’s Day In Court 01:40

 During President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, his lawyers denied he abused his power and said the Senate should care more about looking into Joe and Hunter Biden.

Recent related videos from verified sources

The Political Cost Of Impeachment [Video]The Political Cost Of Impeachment

With the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump set to wrap up soon, here are the longer-term consequences it could have for republicans, democrats and the United States.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 02:46Published

White House Defense Expected To Wrap Opening Arguments Tuesday [Video]White House Defense Expected To Wrap Opening Arguments Tuesday

Katherine Johnson reports it remains unclear if the Senate will allow any new evidence or testimony to be admitted to the proceeding.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. Senate Republicans to discuss Trump impeachment trial witnesses - NBC

Senate Republicans plan to meet later on Tuesday and are expected to discuss whether to call witnesses in the impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump,...
Reuters India

Republicans Who Have A Say In Impeachment Trial Witnesses

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Jennifer Rubin, a columnist for The Washington Post, about key Republicans that may determine if the Senate allows new witnesses...
NPR

You Might Like


Tweets about this

njoylife2012

enjoying life RT @NBCNews: Senate Republicans to meet this afternoon after President Trump's impeachment trial adjourns — and the question of whether to… 6 seconds ago

louqtaylor

lou taylor RT @NBCPolitics: Senate Republicans to meet this afternoon after President Trump's impeachment trial adjourns — and the question of whether… 2 minutes ago

NBCPolitics

NBC Politics Senate Republicans to meet this afternoon after President Trump's impeachment trial adjourns — and the question of… https://t.co/MFEWXsPdBK 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.