Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

How the Trump Administration’s Israel-Palestine Peace Plan Will Change the Middle East

TIME Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump To Announce Middle East Peace Plan

Trump To Announce Middle East Peace Plan 01:34

 President Trump was set to unveil his plan for Middle East peace on Tuesday, alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The president is calling the plan a "suggestion." CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Plan recognizes Israeli 'sovereignty' in disputed valley: Netanyahu [Video]Plan recognizes Israeli 'sovereignty' in disputed valley: Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday at the White House, where President Donald Trump shared a new vision for an Israeli-Palestinian peace plan, said Trump's proposal recognizes the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:43Published

Middle East peace plan: Trump unveils 'deal of the century' [Video]Middle East peace plan: Trump unveils 'deal of the century'

Credit: FRANCE 24 English     Duration: 25:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump says will release Middle East peace plan by Tuesday

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he will release his long-awaited peace plan for the Middle East before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu...
Reuters Also reported by •Seattle TimesNPRReuters IndiaJapan Today

Netanyahu hopes to 'make history' at talks on Trump peace plan

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu voiced hope Sunday that he can "make history" in Washington this week during talks on US President Donald Trump's peace...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •ReutersAl Jazeera

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.