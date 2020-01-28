Global  

FDA warns Purell to stop claiming its hand sanitizers prevent Ebola and the flu

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
The FDA sent a warning letter to the maker of Purell for inappropriately marketing the hand sanitizer as a way to prevent an array of diseases.
News video: FDA To Purell: Stop Claiming Hand Sanitizer Can Protect Users From Ebola, MRSA

FDA To Purell: Stop Claiming Hand Sanitizer Can Protect Users From Ebola, MRSA 00:42

 The Food and Drug Administration has sent a letter of warning to Gojo Industries, Purell's parent company. The letter tells the company to stop claiming that its hand sanitizer can prevent diseases like Ebola and MRSA. The letter said the company had no evidence to support various claims made on...

FDA to Purell: Stop claiming your hand sanitizers eliminate Ebola, the flu

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is giving the maker of Purell products a stern warning: Stop making unproven claims that over-the-counter hand sanitizers...
CTV News

FDA: Purell doesn't prevent the flu — or Ebola

Regulators warn manufacturer against claiming that its hand sanitizer products can protect against viruses.
CBS News


vv8156337

[email protected] F.D.A. Warns Purell to Stop Claiming It Can Prevent Ebola or Flu https://t.co/OP0VhTbqou 6 minutes ago

TheGossipPages1

The Gossip Page F.D.A. Warns Purell to Stop Claiming It Can Prevent Ebola or Flu - The New York Times: * F.D.A. Warns Purell to Sto… https://t.co/e5EEz5ou8O 9 minutes ago

Soriano310ms

Micheal Soriano FDA warns Purell to stop claiming hand sanitizers help kill the flu, Ebola and MRSA https://t.co/5dfCLbbuMh via @YahooLifestyle 10 minutes ago

JennPlayTheGame

JennJustPlayTheGame RT @fox5ny: FDA warns Purell to stop claiming its hand sanitizer can prevent Ebola https://t.co/dRkzLzrRYi 14 minutes ago

healtha69094804

health and fitness health, IFTTT, NYT By BY SHEILA KAPLAN from NYT Health https://t.co/Pfmk7GcbcB F.D.A. Warns Purell to Stop Claimin… https://t.co/h652gmiSlG 15 minutes ago

jazzylou76

gilles campagnola "F.D.A. Warns Purell to Stop Claiming It Can Prevent Ebola or Flu" https://t.co/HNZbWPYseB 16 minutes ago

fox5ny

Fox5NY FDA warns Purell to stop claiming its hand sanitizer can prevent Ebola https://t.co/dRkzLzrRYi 24 minutes ago

MtinaMorgan

Always4Hillary RT @fox5dc: FDA warns Purell to stop claiming its hand sanitizer can prevent Ebola https://t.co/BVLtOrcoPA 27 minutes ago

