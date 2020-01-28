Global  

Trump Middle East peace plan expands Israeli territory, offers path to Palestinian statehood

euronews Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Trump Middle East peace plan expands Israeli territory, offers path to Palestinian statehood
News video: Palestinian MP on Trump’s Middle East peace plan: 'It's an Israeli plan in an American envelope'

Palestinian MP on Trump’s Middle East peace plan: 'It's an Israeli plan in an American envelope' 04:24

 Palestinian MP on Trump’s Middle East peace plan: 'It's an Israeli plan in an American envelope'

President Trump Announces Middle East Peace Plan [Video]President Trump Announces Middle East Peace Plan

The plan calls for a two-state solution, but was reportedly crafted without input from the Palestinians.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:03Published

Donald Trump unveils two-state peace plan for Middle East [Video]Donald Trump unveils two-state peace plan for Middle East

US President Donald Trump has unveiled his long-awaited Middle East peace plan, calling for the creation of a State of Palestine with its capital in portions of east Jerusalem. He declared it a..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump unveils longshot Middle East peace plan with path to Palestinian statehood

Speaking alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump outlined the details of the plan he has touted as the "deal of the century."
Politico

Trump to unveil his Middle East peace plan amid skepticism

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to unveil his administration's much-anticipated Middle East peace plan in the latest American venture to resolve the...
CTV News


