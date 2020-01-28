In peace bid, Trump proposes Palestinian state with capital in eastern Jerusalem
Tuesday, 28 January 2020 () U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday proposed the creation of a Palestinian state with a capital in eastern Jerusalem, in an effort to achieve a peace breakthrough with Israel that will be a tough sell for Palestinians.
