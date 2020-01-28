Global  

Tailgate woes cause Ford F-150 recall in Canada, but not US

Seattle Times Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling its popular F-150 pickup truck in Canada to fix a problem with electric tailgate latches, but identical trucks aren’t being recalled in the U.S. Ford’s F-Series pickups are the top-selling vehicles in the U.S. An auto safety advocate says the company is avoiding a U.S. recall to save money. […]
