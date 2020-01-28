No one thought 'Joker' would make it this far. So can it win best picture at the Oscars?

Wakahisa @MsDarthBarbie Everyone thought Heath Ledger would make a terrible joker since his other roles weren’t even close.… https://t.co/g7mJK7WeSy 1 day ago

Uzair @LimaUItimate I thought joker aerials would make it really hard for bayo but that makes a lot sense 1 day ago

Mi Amore RT @RFFH: Ighalo’s done that thing of a player I never thought would make any impact at United, making me like him so much in his enthusias… 1 day ago

Danielle4Pete @Bushwood__CC No problem. I didn’t see the Joker. I rarely go to movies so I can’t recommend any. I was just trying… https://t.co/NwpNcH3bki 3 days ago

✨Iquey❄️ evil vibes 😈 @breeacbgh @okayplayer Just make sure he has some good shoes. Give the man his shoes back. I thought this animated… https://t.co/Rj03EUOjWx 4 days ago

Harry CEO of dimitri appreciation My family didn’t want me to watch the joker with them or at all because they thought it would make me mental or som… https://t.co/m5gV9z3StC 5 days ago