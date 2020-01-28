Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Joker (character) > No one thought 'Joker' would make it this far. So can it win best picture at the Oscars?

No one thought 'Joker' would make it this far. So can it win best picture at the Oscars?

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
From dark beginning to darker film, Joaquin Phoenix's "Joker" has been one chaotic ride. A billion dollars later, it leads Oscar nominations.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Academy explains posting and deleting Oscars prediction [Video]The Academy explains posting and deleting Oscars prediction

The Academy recently tweeted Oscar predictions that 'Parasite' would win best picture, and Sam Mendes would win best director for his film, '1917'.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published

Niagara Falls native nominated for Oscar for 'Joker' [Video]Niagara Falls native nominated for Oscar for 'Joker'

Two time Oscar winner for Best Costume Design Mark Bridges is nominated for yet another Oscar this year for his work in one of the biggest movies of 2019, 'Joker.'

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:28Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Love Bytes: The best of things to do in twos

Love Bytes: The best of things to do in twos**Here's a fully filmy date idea** It's almost that time of the year again when film buffs get into furious debate about which movies deserve to win an Oscar....
Mid-Day Also reported by •USATODAY.com

No longer niche: Oscar contenders embraced beyond the art house

From billion-dollar blockbuster "Joker" to one of Quentin Tarantino's highest-grossing films, many of this year's Oscar best-picture nominees have drawn crowds...
Reuters India


Tweets about this

WakahisaSensei

Wakahisa @MsDarthBarbie Everyone thought Heath Ledger would make a terrible joker since his other roles weren’t even close.… https://t.co/g7mJK7WeSy 1 day ago

UzairMonado

Uzair @LimaUItimate I thought joker aerials would make it really hard for bayo but that makes a lot sense 1 day ago

AB02017_Joker

Mi Amore RT @RFFH: Ighalo’s done that thing of a player I never thought would make any impact at United, making me like him so much in his enthusias… 1 day ago

SuperWinterGirl

Princess Winter 🧜‍♀️👸 #SnydersUniverse @TwinsofBoom @ColdBloodedJoke @CBR @DavidAyerMovies THEY'RE not. THEY'RE answering questions brought up by INTERVIE… https://t.co/NTuwTPeS3X 3 days ago

DaniellaCarlisi

Danielle4Pete @Bushwood__CC No problem. I didn’t see the Joker. I rarely go to movies so I can’t recommend any. I was just trying… https://t.co/NwpNcH3bki 3 days ago

Iquey

✨Iquey❄️ evil vibes 😈 @breeacbgh @okayplayer Just make sure he has some good shoes. Give the man his shoes back. I thought this animated… https://t.co/Rj03EUOjWx 4 days ago

Harry_6ix

Harry CEO of dimitri appreciation My family didn’t want me to watch the joker with them or at all because they thought it would make me mental or som… https://t.co/m5gV9z3StC 5 days ago

MPearce6

The Crossover Podcast What joker thought it would be funny to make "dyslexia" so hard to spell? https://t.co/KompdpIbdm 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.