U.S. military recovers remains from Afghanistan plane crash

Reuters Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
The United States on Tuesday recovered the remains of two personnel from a U.S. military aircraft that crashed in Afghanistan, U.S. and Afghan officials told Reuters on Tuesday.
Plane crashes in Afghanistan's Ghazni province: Officials

Plane crashes in Afghanistan's Ghazni province: Officials 01:25

 Plane crashes in Afghanistan's Ghazni province: Officials

U.S. Recovers Remains Of Troops Killed In Afghan Plane Crash

Recovery efforts were reportedly stalled due to bad weather on Monday, according to Ghanzi Province's governor.

Recovery efforts were reportedly stalled due to bad weather on Monday, according to Ghanzi Province&apos;s governor.

US military confirms Afghan crash but disputes plane shot down

Military spokesman said the jet, believed to be E-11A aircraft, crashed in Ghazni, killing two people aboard.

Military spokesman said the jet, believed to be E-11A aircraft, crashed in Ghazni, killing two people aboard.

