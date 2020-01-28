Global  

Three more people in Germany infected with coronavirus: state ministry

Reuters Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Three more people in southern Germany have contracted the coronavirus and they are employees at the same company where a man became the first person in Germany to become infected with the virus, the Bavarian health ministry said on Tuesday.
