National Television Awards 2020: Red carpet in pictures

BBC News Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
The biggest names in telly step out in force for the 25th NTA's.
News video: Stars walk the red carpet at National Television Awards

Stars walk the red carpet at National Television Awards 00:30

 Celebrities walked the red carpet ahead of the National Television Awards at London's O2 Arena. The cast of RuPaul's Drag Race, former Love Island contestants, Tom Jones, Ricky Gervais, Emma Willis and many more were among the guests.

