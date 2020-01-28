Global  

'Slap of the century': Palestinians reject Trump Mideast plan

Reuters Tuesday, 28 January 2020
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas called U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan the "slap of the century" as thousands of Palestinians held protests in Gaza and the West Bank.
News video: Trump unveils US-Israeli plan amid Palestinian rejections

Trump unveils US-Israeli plan amid Palestinian rejections 45:51

 US President Donald Trump unveiled the long-delayed US-Israeli plan for the Middle East on Tuesday amid repeated rejections by Palestinians.

Trump Mideast plan calls for Palestinian state

President Donald Trump's long-awaited Middle East peace plan calls for the creation of a State of Palestine with its capital in portions of east Jerusalem. A...
Palestinians angrily reject Trump Mideast peace plan

Palestinians angrily reject Trump Mideast peace planPalestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said "a thousand no's" to the Mideast peace plan announced by US President Donald Trump, which strongly favours Israel.The...
