Magnitude 7.7 earthquake strikes between Cuba and Jamaica

euronews Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
News video: 7.7 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes In The Caribbean

7.7 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes In The Caribbean 02:00

 A massive earthquake struck south of Cuba on Tuesday, causing evacuations as far north as Miami; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

The epicenter was in the Caribbean Sea, about 80 miles northwest of Montego Bay, Jamaica.

A major earthquake struck south of Cuba on Tuesday, sending shockwaves as far as Miami and sparking panic in the Cayman Islands where it ripped open sinkholes, but did not do serious damage to people..

Powerful 7.7 earthquake strikes in Caribbean between Cuba and Jamaica

A 7.7 magnitude earthquake has been reported in the Caribbean Sea between Jamaica and Cuba, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
USATODAY.com

Major 7.7 magnitude quake hits between Cuba and Jamaica, tsunami waves 'possible'

A powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake has struck south of Cuba and north-west of Jamaica, the US Geological Survey said.
SBS


KendallOnley

Kendall Onley Earthquake with a 7.7 magnitude strikes between Jamaica and Cuba, also affecting parts of Miami. Buildings in Dadel… https://t.co/ANVaF6Rz7C 8 seconds ago

JohnFloris41

TIGER and HAMMER RT @SeanPrevil: 7.7-magnitude earthquake strikes between Cuba and Jamaica https://t.co/raSGFO5Dq5 7 minutes ago

SerenaMoana

Serena RT @newscomauHQ: A powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake has struck in the Caribbean Sea, between Cuba and Jamaica. https://t.co/fBySk8J4UK 14 minutes ago

traders_edge_

Traders Edge RT @Reuters: Tsunami warning triggered after powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake strikes between Jamaica and Cuba https://t.co/A7EN2KSt9J htt… 17 minutes ago

gabyaguilar1

Gabriela :) RT @ABC30: JUST IN: A powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake has struck south of Cuba and northwest of Jamaica, the U.S. Geological Survey said… 21 minutes ago

roseyygee

Gee. RT @ABC7: #BREAKING 7.7 magnitude #earthquake strikes between Cuba and Jamaica, @USGS says https://t.co/UQQOWGW08h 25 minutes ago

habanany

Lazaro Alejo Magnitude 7.7 earthquake strikes between Cuba, Jamaica https://t.co/taSvDHRITF #FoxNews 28 minutes ago

Ruby42891531

Ruby The quake struck at 2.10pm EST in the strait between Jamaica and Cuba. Its epicenter was about ... https://t.co/osKjmyegPS via @MailOnline 37 minutes ago

