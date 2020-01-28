Global  

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth single again, divorce finalized

Seattle Times Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are officially single. Court records show that a Los Angeles judge on Tuesday finalized the divorce that ended the brief marriage of the 27-year-old American pop star and the 30-year-old Australian actor. The couple separated and Hemsworth filed for divorce in August, about eight months after […]
Everything to know about Liam Hemsworth's new model girlfriend

Five things to know about Liam Hemsworth's new 21-year-old girlfriend.

Five things to know about Liam Hemsworth's new 21-year-old girlfriend.

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published

Liam Hemsworth is 'serious' about his new beau [Video]Liam Hemsworth is 'serious' about his new beau

Liam Hemsworth is "getting serious" with new girlfriend Gabriella Brooks, after they were first linked together in December.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:06Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Liam Hemsworth's Sister-in-Law Doesn't ''Regret'' Her Matching Tattoo With Miley Cyrus

Tattoos aren't meant for regrets... At least that's how Elsa Pataky feels about her body ink, including the one matching tattoo she got with Miley Cyrus, her...
E! Online Also reported by •Just Jared JrJust Jared

Liam Hemsworth & Mom Leonie Enjoy Lunch Outing in Malibu

Liam Hemsworth and his mom Leonie Hemsworth link up for lunch! The 30-year-old Hunger Games star and his mom were spotted spending some quality time together on...
Just Jared


