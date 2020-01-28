Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth single again, divorce finalized

Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are officially single. Court records show that a Los Angeles judge on Tuesday finalized the divorce that ended the brief marriage of the 27-year-old American pop star and the 30-year-old Australian actor. The couple separated and Hemsworth filed for divorce in August, about eight months after


