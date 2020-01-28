Çalhanoğlu scores twice to help Milan beat Torino 4-2 in cup

Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

MILAN (AP) — Hakan Çalhanoğlu scored a stoppage-time equalizer and then added another goal in extra time to help AC Milan beat Torino 4-2 on Tuesday in the Italian Cup quarterfinals. Çalhanoğlu drilled in a shot from outside the box in the first minute of stoppage time and scored what proved to be the winner […] 👓 View full article

