Pro-Israel Democratic Super PAC to Air Attack Ads Against Bernie Sanders

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
The group, the Democratic Majority for Israel, will begin airing a negative campaign spot on Wednesday, as worries mount among moderate Democrats that Mr. Sanders could win the Iowa caucuses.
