Tenacious “T” will resist - 🧡 #TeamDems #GoogleBernie Super PAC uses heart attack in ad hitting Bernie Sanders The ad from Democratic Majority for Israel… https://t.co/kaQTdNSWCp 13 minutes ago pvoberstein Super PAC uses heart attack in ad hitting Bernie Sanders https://t.co/BEJ4t01Sq1 via @politico Mark Mellman, presid… https://t.co/Lpepu5n684 19 minutes ago Latest Commentary Pro-Israel Democratic Super PAC to Air Attack Ads Against Bernie Sanders - https://t.co/JTvoNqnJLd #LatestComments 21 minutes ago Azzubhai Pro-Israel Democratic Super PAC to Air Attack Ads Against Bernie Sanders by BY LISA LERER AND SYDNEY EMBER… https://t.co/ljOQjS42Cq 33 minutes ago FXNews24.co.uk Pro-Israel Democratic Super PAC to Air Attack Ads Against Bernie Sanders https://t.co/fMue4lK4e0 https://t.co/Cwg0zp8CsZ 42 minutes ago Montrealtimes Pro-Israel Democratic Super PAC to Air Attack Ads Against Bernie Sanders https://t.co/1jWFmcsnRv 45 minutes ago e-news.US Pro-Israel Democratic Super PAC to Air Attack Ads Against Bernie Sanders - https://t.co/rK5W8GuO8b https://t.co/nAFvPH6YPI 53 minutes ago Amy Sharify Meghan Stabler is on the Board of Directors of Majority for Israel the Super PAC that just bought $700,000 worth of… https://t.co/JCbm2WcyX9 1 hour ago