National Television Awards 2020: Mrs Brown beats Ricky Gervais and Fleabag

BBC News Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
The sitcom wins for a fifth year, while Ant and Dec, Jesy Nelson and Michael Palin are also honoured.
Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Mrs Brown's Boys Wins At The NTAs

Mrs Brown's Boys Wins At The NTAs 00:27

Stars walk the red carpet at National Television Awards [Video]Stars walk the red carpet at National Television Awards

Celebrities walked the red carpet ahead of the National Television Awards at London's O2 Arena. The cast of RuPaul's Drag Race, former Love Island contestants, Tom Jones, Ricky Gervais, Emma Willis and..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:30Published


National Television Awards highlights in two minutes

The winners include Mrs Brown's Boys, Jesy Nelson, Sir Michael Palin and of course... Ant and Dec.
BBC News

clarestevens631

clare stevens RT @Pandamoanimum: Mrs Brown's Boys beating Derry Girls and Fleabag at the National Television Awards is yet another example of why the Bri… 1 minute ago

VIPortalINC

VIPortal INC National Television Awards 2020: Mrs Brown beats Ricky Gervais and Fleabag https://t.co/tkhxsPMoxv https://t.co/204Q74cag7 10 minutes ago

camposaurus1

NO WAR WITH IRAN RT @scottygb: Mrs Brown's Boys just beat FLEABAG and DERRY GIRLS at the National Television Awards. Help me god. #NTAs 23 minutes ago

davesnewscom

Dave's News National Television Awards 2020: Mrs Brown beats Ricky Gervais and Fleabag https://t.co/KtXUa6ALHb… https://t.co/qteGC3zCHH 36 minutes ago

noticiasdelmun4

noticias del mundo National Television Awards 2020: la Sra. Brown vence a Ricky Gervais y Fleabag https://t.co/DpnIrug5sJ 43 minutes ago

TheBasher15

The Basher Fuck me @rickygervais that's a kick in the bollocks. BBC News - National Television Awards 2020: Mrs Brown beats Ri… https://t.co/1LYBg64zR5 45 minutes ago

