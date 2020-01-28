Global  

Stores closed, employees evacuated, travel restricted as coronavirus spreads

Reuters Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Companies around the globe from Facebook to Japan's Nippon Steel have restricted travel to China, as the outbreak of a new coronavirus, which has killed over 100 people and infected more than 4,000 in the world's most populous country, sparks international alarm.
News video: Coronavirus: Foreign Office warns against travel to China as UK nationals are set to return

Coronavirus: Foreign Office warns against travel to China as UK nationals are set to return 00:34

 Britons in the coronavirus-hit Chinese province of Hubei could be flown home as early as Thursday as the Foreign Office has warned against "all but essential travel" to the country. The Foreign Office has yet to confirm details, but a teacher in Wuhan city told the PA news agency that UK citizens...

