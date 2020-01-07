Election fraud: Stick to paper ballots Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Re: “Online, mobile voting coming this way” [Jan. 22, Northwest]: The League of Women Voters of Washington is disappointed and surprised by the King Conservation District’s decision to use internet voting for its board of supervisors election. Without significant scientific advances, cybersecurity experts agree there is no secure way to conduct an election online. If […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Seattle Introduces Smartphone Voting System Seattle Introduces Smartphone Voting System. Over 1.2 million residents in Seattle's King County will be able to vote via their smartphones. This type of voting process is a first for elections in the.. Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 01:06Published 2 weeks ago This Day in History: First US Presidential Election This Day in History: The First US Presidential Election. January 7, 1789. George Washington won the election and was sworn into office on April 30, 1789. Washington was elected through the.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:05Published on January 7, 2020

Tweets about this LWV Washington The LWV shares its views about online voting and election fraud with the Seattle Times https://t.co/PH2W6Oa6RE 6 days ago LWV of Seattle-KC "We encourage all eligible voters to vote in the King Conservation District election by returning a paper ballot vi… https://t.co/Guyf9AVW4G 6 days ago