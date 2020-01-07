Election fraud: Stick to paper ballots

Global  

Seattle Times Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Re: “Online, mobile voting coming this way” [Jan. 22, Northwest]: The League of Women Voters of Washington is disappointed and surprised by the King Conservation District’s decision to use internet voting for its board of supervisors election. Without significant scientific advances, cybersecurity experts agree there is no secure way to conduct an election online. If […]
