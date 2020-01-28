FDA Warns Purell to Stop Claiming It Can Prevent Ebola or Flu

Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The Food and Drug Administration has warned the maker of Purell hand sanitizers to stop claiming its products can prevent people from catching the flu, Ebola virus, the MRSA superbug and norovirus. In a notice dated Jan. 17, the FDA told Purell’s maker, Gojo Industries, that its unsubstantiated claims that Purell could reduce the potential […] 👓 View full article

