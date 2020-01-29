Global  

California man accused of killing 5 kids pleads not guilty

Seattle Times Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
A man accused of killing five of his infant children decades ago pleaded not guilty to the charges Tuesday. Paul Allen Perez, 57, a convicted sex offender with a 20-year criminal history, was charged in the deaths of the children born between 1992 and 2001, authorities announced Monday, the same day he was to be […]
