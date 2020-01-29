Loyal, Playful Canine Campaigners That Warm Instantly to Voters Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ( 1 day ago )

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Last May, Sen. Elizabeth Warren tweeted a photograph of a dog surrounded by the chewed-up detritus of what appeared to be some unfortunate household item. It was Bailey, her family’s adolescent golden retriever. “Bailey was a bad boy this morning,” she wrote. “But at least he’s sorry.” Bailey often appears in his […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Creepypasta Slenderverse Fan RT @YahooNews: Some 2020 contenders have made their canine companions into campaign stars https://t.co/6YbCtCdaIs https://t.co/aMUGg33RZJ 2 hours ago Yahoo News Some 2020 contenders have made their canine companions into campaign stars https://t.co/6YbCtCdaIs https://t.co/aMUGg33RZJ 4 hours ago