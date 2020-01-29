🌹 Absolute Dissent 🔴 🌹 RT @BenjaminC78: I’d have been far more shocked if it were the other way around: Lord Lucan 'found' and Prince Andrew 'bewildered' - BBC Ne… 6 minutes ago

Ben Cooper I’d have been far more shocked if it were the other way around: Lord Lucan 'found' and Prince Andrew 'bewildered' -… https://t.co/9TIVskkTZN 8 minutes ago

Marion Steggles RT @BBCNews: Newspaper headlines: Lord Lucan 'found' and Prince Andrew 'bewildered' https://t.co/QmCbzcFY3u 19 minutes ago

Abigail Sims The Papers: Lord Lucan 'found' and Prince Andrew 'bewildered' https://t.co/gKbyLwiSrF 21 minutes ago

Marplesmarbles Newspaper headlines: Lord Lucan 'found' and Prince Andrew 'bewildered' https://t.co/XigM5fNdgF 37 minutes ago

Mark B. Taylor MBA Newspaper headlines: Lord Lucan 'found' and Prince Andrew 'bewildered' https://t.co/BKjY7CwAkY 39 minutes ago

$atman Newspaper headlines: Lord Lucan 'found' Let’s see if this is true then! https://t.co/VNMtXDjU5B 1 hour ago