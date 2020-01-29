Global  

China virus toll passes 130 as U.S. weighs flight ban

Reuters Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
The death toll from a new coronavirus in China rose sharply to 132 on Wednesday with nearly 1,500 new cases, heaping pressure on Beijing to control the disease as U.S. officials said the White House was weighing whether to suspend all flights to the country.
