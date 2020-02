WaPo clears writer who tweeted about Bryant rape allegation Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — A Washington Post reporter who had been placed on administrative leave after she tweeted a link to a story about a 2003 rape allegation against Kobe Bryant has been cleared to return to work, the paper said Tuesday. In a statement, the Post said that an internal review had determined that […] 👓 View full article

