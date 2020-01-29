Global  

Australia to help some citizens leave China, quarantine them on Christmas Island

Reuters Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Australia will help some citizens leave Hubei province in China, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, and quarantine them on Christmas Island, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday following a briefing by the Chinese government.
