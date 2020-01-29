Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Lib MP and gay rights backer says Margaret's Court name should stay on arena

The Age Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Prominent Liberal MP and gay marriage advocate Tim Wilson is opposed to the proposed removal of tennis great Margaret Court's name from the stadium at Melbourne Park, calling such a step "too 1984'' for his liking.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

John McEnroe and Martina Navratilova stage protest on Margaret Court Arena and call for rename at Australian Open

Martina Navratilova and John McEnroe have been criticised by Australian Open organisers for staging a protest calling for the name of Margaret Court Arena to be...
talkSPORT

Navratilova, McEnroe call for name change to Margaret Court Arena

Tennis greats Martina Navratilova and John McEnroe called for Margaret Court's name to be stripped from the Australian Open's second showcourt in a protest at...
Reuters


Tweets about this

DocAntB

Anthony Bendall 'Gay rights backer' - really? Lib MP and gay rights backer says Margaret's Court name should stay on arena… https://t.co/CKvYpcmHBP 1 hour ago

1stTennisNews

Tennis Headlines Melbourne (Australia) Age - Tennis: Lib MP and gay rights backer says Margaret&#x27;s Court name should stay on arena 1 hour ago

theagesport

The Age Sport Prominent Liberal MP and gay marriage advocate Tim Wilson is opposed to the proposed removal of tennis great Margar… https://t.co/CbaurFMTQ6 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.