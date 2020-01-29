Global  

After UK acceptance, Huawei calls on Australia to reconsider its ban

Brisbane Times Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Britain's decision to let the Chinese telecom giant build parts of its 5G infrastructure makes it clear Australia should use a "more fact-based approach", Huawei says.
