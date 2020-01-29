Global  

ICC U19 World Cup 2020: India's win over Australia helps Boys in Blue break huge world record

DNA Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
India U19 lads thrashed Australia by 74 runs to become the first team to book a spot in the semi-finals of the ICC U19 World Cup.
Recent related news from verified sources

India, Australia bank on wrist-spinners in ICC U-19 World Cup quarterfinal

 India face Australia in the first ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup Super League quarterfinal in Potchefstroom on Tuesday. The match between the 2018 Under 19...
Zee News

WATCH: Virat Kohli reveals why Team India is not looking for 'revenge' against New Zealand for World Cup exit

This will be the first time that the 'Men In Blue' will be facing the Kiwis since the two teams' encounter in the semi-final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019,...
DNA

