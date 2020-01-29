Senators snap 7-game road skid with 5-2 win over Sabres

Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Mike Reilly scored the go-ahead goal 8:48 into the third period, and the Ottawa Senators snapped a seven-game road skid with a 5-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night. Tyler Ennis had a goal and assist and Jean-Gabriel Pageau also scored for Ottawa, which had gone 0-4-3 on the […] 👓 View full article

