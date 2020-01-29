Global  

Lowry leads Raptors past Hawks for eighth straight win

Seattle Times Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
TORONTO (AP) — Kyle Lowry had 12 points and 11 assists while becoming Toronto’s career assist leader and the Raptors beat the Atlanta Hawks 130-114 Tuesday night for their season-best eighth straight win. Serge Ibaka had 24 points and 10 rebounds, Pascal Siakam added 24 points and Fred VanVleet had 19 as the Raptors won […]
