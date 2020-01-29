Global  

Peru's opposition leader Keiko Fujimori in custody again

BBC News Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Keiko Fujimori says the accusations of corruption and money laundering are politically motivated.
Recent related news from verified sources

Peru judge orders detention for Fujimori during graft probe

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Opposition leader Keiko Fujimori can be held 15 months in prison while she is investigated for possible money laundering, a Peruvian judge...
Seattle Times

Peru's Keiko Fujimori vows to 'end her silence' as she is jailed again

As Peruvian authorities detained opposition leader Keiko Fujimori on Tuesday night for a new 15-month jail term, the politician published a pre-recorded video...
Reuters


