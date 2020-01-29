Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Priyanka Chopra to star in Keanu Reeves' 'The Matrix 4'?

DNA Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is likely to play a pivotal role in Keanu Reeves starrer 'The Matrix 4'.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Priyanka Chopra Most DARING BOLD Dresses At Award Funtions With Husband Nick Jonas [Video]Priyanka Chopra Most DARING BOLD Dresses At Award Funtions With Husband Nick Jonas

From a cleavage bearing outfit at Grammys 2020 to wearing some of the extremely bold dresses, Priyanka Chopra has been grabbing all the limelight for her risque fashion choices. Watch the video.

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 02:23Published

Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves: One of Hollywood’s Longest Marriages? [Video]Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves: One of Hollywood’s Longest Marriages?

Are Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder&apos;s really married? According to Stranger Things star Winona Ryder, the co-stars might actually be married in real life! While promoting their romantic comedy..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Priyanka Chopra Joins 'Matrix 4' in Secret Role!

Priyanka Chopra is in talks to join The Matrix 4! Right now, whatever role she may play in the film is being kept top secret, Variety reports. The cast has been...
Just Jared

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Dog Is Destroying Their Entire House

Getting a new dog is always a handful. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Nick Jonas gave an update on his and Priyanka Chopra's new German...
E! Online


Tweets about this

afhussaini

afnan RT @LowyatNET: The Matrix 4: Priyanka Chopra to Star Alongside Keanu Reeves #TheMatrix4 #PriyankaChopra #KeanuReeves https://t.co/fLhqe0I… 30 seconds ago

PCsFendi

ᎶᏗᏬᏒᏗᏉ ♛ RT @people: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Nears Deal to Star in The Matrix 4 Alongside Keanu Reeves https://t.co/7utglATxDT 2 minutes ago

keanu_kiara

Mohim Roy RT @accessonline: Is @priyankachopra entering the Matrix? https://t.co/aL3O1u6WQH 10 minutes ago

dna

DNA #PriyankaChopra to star in #KeanuReeves' #TheMatrix4? https://t.co/2nF570jLOH 16 minutes ago

ZoomTV

Zoom TV Wait, what? @priyankachopra might star in #Matrix4 #LanaWachowski @WBHomeEnt #KeanuReeves @AnnapurnaLiving… https://t.co/XaGo84kbZe 22 minutes ago

LowyatNET

Lowyat.NET The Matrix 4: Priyanka Chopra to Star Alongside Keanu Reeves #TheMatrix4 #PriyankaChopra #KeanuReeves… https://t.co/Gheyl3om2w 29 minutes ago

Pc19442127

Pc👑 RT @NPglobaldomina: 'Priyanka Chopra in talks to star alongside Keanu Reeves in 'The Matrix 4' (Reports)' via Access https://t.co/4IPZHKjM… 42 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.