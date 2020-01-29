Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Mike Krzyzewski yells at Duke student section to 'shut up' after Jeff Capel chant

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Mike Krzyzewski was incensed with the Duke student section over a chant they directed at Pitt coach Jeff Capel in the first half of Tuesday's game.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Mike Krzyzewski yells at Duke student section, but apologizes and says he didn't know what they were chanting

Coach K explains why he was incensed at the Cameron Crazies for yelling at Pitt coach Jeff Capel
CBS Sports

Coach K scolds Crazies following Capel chant

Duke's Mike Krzyzewski yelled at Blue Devils fans to "Shut up!'' and then came over across the court to scold them at the end of the first half for their "Jeff...
ESPN Also reported by •Daily Caller

Tweets about this

SportsAngle

SportsAngle @Jon_Star You’d have to ask him. I think he just heard Capel’s name and assumed — justifiably, maybe — they were sa… https://t.co/h0FIFWCk2e 7 minutes ago

bfrazier65

Bill Frazier Duke's Mike Krzyzewski yells at Cameron Crazies for Jeff Capel chant https://t.co/YPTxEe0xgl via @nypostsports 12 minutes ago

danaufer514

Dan Heath Mike Krzyzewski yells at Duke student section to 'shut up' after Jeff Capel chant https://t.co/KtSbhGMUzM via @usatoday 25 minutes ago

JanetHaneberg

Janet Haneberg ⁦@DukeMBB⁩ 🙄 #MikeKrzyzewski yells at Duke student section to 'shut up' after Jeff Capel chant https://t.co/eW7QcYutla via @USATODAY 54 minutes ago

thebeallworld

LB🌻 RT @usatodaysports: Coach K explained the situation from his perspective and offered up a (partial) apology to the student section. https:/… 1 hour ago

d5pio

Cody Beers Seriously.... at least the Duke students show up.... Mike Krzyzewski yells at Duke student section to 'shut up' af… https://t.co/fEg4kR2vSQ 1 hour ago

JDMarvin

John D Marvin FYI: Coach K Yells At Duke Students After Jeff Capel Chant https://t.co/n3VVLEzsyI 1 hour ago

apispsp

APISP-SP RT @USATODAY: According to writers on the scene, the student section was chanting "Jeff Capel sit with us," which set the Duke coach off. K… 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.