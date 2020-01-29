Global  

Opposition UDF tries to block Kerala Governor on opening day of Assembly

Hindu Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
They displayed placards reading ‘Recall Governor’ and ‘No to CAA, NRC’ and later staged a walkout as Arif Mohammed Khan delivered the policy address
Kerala Governor reads anti-CAA paragraph, says he’s only honouring CM’S wish [Video]Kerala Governor reads anti-CAA paragraph, says he’s only honouring CM’S wish

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan read out an anti-CAA paragraph during his policy address of the state government in the Kerala Assembly.

Kerala Governor says that state assembly's resolution against CAA is not legal |OneIndia News [Video]Kerala Governor says that state assembly's resolution against CAA is not legal |OneIndia News

KERALA ASSEMBLY PASSES RESOLUTION AGAINST CAA, GOVERNOR RUBBISHES IT, SHIV SENA ADMITS TO TUSSLE AMONG SENIOR LEADERS FOR KEY CABINET BERTHS, CENTRE REJECTS WEST BENGAL'S TABLEAU PROPOSAL FOR REPUBLIC..

Opposition UDF tries to block Kerala Governor on opening day of Assembly

They displayed placards reading 'Recall Governor' and 'No to CAA, NRC' and later staged a walkout as Arif Mohammed Khan delivered the policy address
Hindu

Kerala budget session: Governor Arif Mohammad Khan heckled by Opposition in Assembly

In an unprecedented move, the Congress-led Opposition members blocked the entry of governor Arif Mohammad Khan inside the Assembly. The members were later...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Hindu

Tweets about this

SyedYaseen114

Syed Mohammed Yaseen RT @the_hindu: Opposition UDF displayed placards reading ‘Recall Governor’ and ‘No to #CAA, #NRC’ and later staged a walkout as Arif Mohamm… 14 minutes ago

the_hindu

The Hindu Opposition UDF displayed placards reading ‘Recall Governor’ and ‘No to #CAA, #NRC’ and later staged a walkout as Ar… https://t.co/KjDTSBwqdr 16 minutes ago

tv9kannada

TV9 Kannada Go Back: Congress-led Kerala Opposition Tries To Block Guv Speech Over Caa, Then Boycotts It Video Link ►… https://t.co/dlQ4VdNn1B 23 minutes ago

prime9news

Prime9News కేరళ అసెంబ్లీలో గందరగోళం..! #Congress-led #Kerala Opposition Tries To Block Governor Speech #Prime9News https://t.co/2jb5xCBGus 35 minutes ago

Sam4delhi

पंक्चर वाले बाबा RT @mail_today: Go back: Congress-led Kerala Opposition tries to block Guv speech over CAA, then boycotts it https://t.co/AfunOVU130 2 hours ago

mail_today

MailToday Go back: Congress-led Kerala Opposition tries to block Guv speech over CAA, then boycotts it https://t.co/AfunOVU130 2 hours ago

