UAE confirms coronavirus case in family from China

Reuters Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
A new coronavirus case has been diagnosed in members of a family from China's central city of Wuhan, state news agency WAM on Wednesday quoted the health ministry of the United Arab Emirates as saying.
News video: Coronavirus: After Patna, suspected case in Jaipur; patient in isolation ward

Coronavirus: After Patna, suspected case in Jaipur; patient in isolation ward 03:09

 A Coronavirus case has been suspected in Rajasthan's Jaipur. A doctor who returned from China is under watch in a hospital. A few people were seen sporting masks in Rajasthan's capital.

Lawrence hospital quarantines possible coronavirus patient [Video]Lawrence hospital quarantines possible coronavirus patient

A Lawrence hospital is investigating a potential case of the novel coronavirus. LMH Health announced Tuesday they are working with local and state health agencies to investigate a possible case of the..

Neenah man fights to get wife, kids home from Chinese city at the epicenter of the coronavirus [Video]Neenah man fights to get wife, kids home from Chinese city at the epicenter of the coronavirus

A Wisconsin family is stuck in Wuhan, China as the city remains on lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

UAE confirms new coronavirus case in family arriving from China

A family in the United Arab Emirates, arriving from China's central city of Wuhan, has been diagnosed with a case of the new coronavirus, the health ministry...
Reuters Also reported by •USATODAY.comCBS NewsHinduMENAFN.comKhaleej TimesDNAZee News

Sixth Australian coronavirus case confirmed as government health advice ramped up

Australia's Chief Medical Officer has ramped up health advice for people who have recently travelled to China's Hubei province, urging them to self-isolate for...
SBS Also reported by •PRAVDA

