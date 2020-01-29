Williams, Grimes lead Fresno State past Air Force 79-68
Wednesday, 29 January 2020 () AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — New Williams scored 25 points and Nate Grimes added 21 points, nine rebounds and three blocks as Fresno State beat Air Force 79-68 on Tuesday night. Jarred Hyder had 10 points for Fresno State (7-14, 3-7 Mountain West Conference). Orlando Robinson added seven rebounds. Williams made six of Fresno […]
