Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > PM, FM have absolutely no idea what to do next on economy: Rahul Gandhi

PM, FM have absolutely no idea what to do next on economy: Rahul Gandhi

Hindu Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked the government over the state of the economy, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minis
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Longest speech in history but hollow': Rahul Gandhi slams union budget

'Longest speech in history but hollow': Rahul Gandhi slams union budget 03:01

 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that Finace Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget speech was the longest in history with no strategic idea. Sitharaman presented the budget earlier in the day.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Budget 2020 : Rahul Gandhi said on Modi government's budget, nothing for youth | Oneindia News [Video]Budget 2020 : Rahul Gandhi said on Modi government's budget, nothing for youth | Oneindia News

There has been a reaction from the Congress on the Modi government's budget 2020. Former party president Rahul Gandhi has described this budget as directionless. He said that nothing has been found in..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:19Published

‘Narendra Modi and Godse believe in the same ideology’: Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad [Video]‘Narendra Modi and Godse believe in the same ideology’: Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad

Rahul Gandhi leads 'Save the Constitution' march in Wayanad’s Kalpetta. The Congress leader led the long march to protest against CAA. Party leaders and workers from the state joined Rahul in the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:14Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.