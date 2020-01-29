Global  

Nirbhaya case: Convict Akshay Kumar Singh approaches Supreme Court with curative plea

Hindu Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Advocate AP Singh, representing convict Akshay Kumar Singh, said he has filed a curative plea on Wednesday and the apex court registry has sought some more documents along with the petition.
