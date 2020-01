Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ( 40 minutes ago )

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — David Perron and Ryan O’Reilly scored in the shootout to give the St. Louis Blues a 5-4 win over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Perron, Alex Steen, Jaden Schwartz and Zach Sanford scored in regulation for the Blues, who got their first win the tiebreaker in four games this season. […] 👓 View full article