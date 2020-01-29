Global  

Maryland police officer charged with murder in killing of handcuffed man

BBC News Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
The officer shot a man who was handcuffed inside a patrol car seven times, police say.
Police shoot, kill man at HonorHealth Osborn Hospital in Scottsdale [Video]Police shoot, kill man at HonorHealth Osborn Hospital in Scottsdale

Police say a man is dead after an officer-involved shooting at HonorHealth Osborn Hospital in Scottsdale.

Officer Charged With Shooting Handcuffed Man In Temple Hills [Video]Officer Charged With Shooting Handcuffed Man In Temple Hills

A Prince George's County police officer has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a handcuffed man in Temple Hills Monday night.

Recent related news from verified sources

Police Officer Charged With Murder in Killing of Handcuffed Suspect in Maryland

Michael Owen, a Prince George’s County police corporal, shot William Green seven times while he was handcuffed in the back of a patrol car, the authorities...
NYTimes.com

Officer suspended for shooting video of ex-NBA player West

OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — A Maryland police officer has been suspended for shooting a video that shows former NBA player Delonte West as he was being questioned...
Seattle Times


